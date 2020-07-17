I did not flout COVID-19 protocols- Fintiri

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has rejected the allegation of violating COVID-19 protocols at the Port Harcourt International Airport by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The Director-General, Media and Communication to the Governor, Mr Solomon Kumangar speaking in Lagos on Friday said the allegation was “a calculated political campaign to smear the person of the Governor because of his position as the Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP campaign committee for the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election in September.”

Governor Fintiri was in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night where he attended a strategic meeting ahead of the Edo state election with other Governors of the PDP.

But FAAN had accused the governor and eight of his entourage of violating the COVID-19 protocols at the airport.

But the governor’s aide clarified that FAAN allegations were a far cry from the event that took place at the airport, noting that the Governor observed all the protocols he was asked to follow.

He also debunked the claim that the Governor came in with eight persons on his entourage, saying only six persons followed the governor to Port Harcourt.

He said “One wonders at how falsehood can be concocted in such a manner to rubbish the image of a law-abiding citizen of our dear country.

“His Excellency obeyed all the protocols he was asked to follow when he arrived the terminal building and we are shocked at escalating reports that he breached protocols”

“Even the FAAN staff on duty didn’t know that it was a Governor that was passing by because he conducted himself without any attempt to draw attention to himself that he was a VIP.”

He, however, described the allegations as “a mere political witch hunt against perceived opposition parties.”

“The unfortunate allegations are not unconnected with the forthcoming Governorship election coming up in Edo state. His Excellency was in Port Harcourt to strategize with his fellow Governors in the PDP and he as the Vice Chairman of party’s Campaign team for the Edo election later addressed the press on the outcome of the meeting.”

