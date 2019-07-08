I did not condemn Kyari’s reappointment — Uba Sani

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has denied condemning the reappointment of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

The senator, in a statement by one of his aides, Abubakar R. Abubakar, said he was reacting to posts on Facebook and WhatsApp chat groups where he was alleged to have blasted the president over his reappointment of Abba Kyari.

He described the posts as “mischief taken too far. They are hatchet jobs and lies from the pit of hell.”

Sen. Sani urged the public to disregard both the Facebook posts and the one shared to WhatsApp chat groups.

He said investigation had revealed that the posts were fabricated and ascribed to him by an aide of a defeated senatorial candidate in the 2019 Kaduna Central Senatorial election.

The aide said, “The aim is to bring the distinguished senator to public ridicule and odium and portray him as disloyal to the APC.

“The defeated senatorial candidate hopes that through this subterfuge he will warm himself back to the heart of Mr. President and possibly make a return from political wilderness.”

