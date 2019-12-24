I desire to marry tall man with high sense of humour — Actress

ADVERTISEMENT

A popular female Nollywood movie actress and sports star, Miss Lauetta Onye, says she desires to marry a tall handsome man with a high sense of humour because she is a “little person”.

The light-skinned Imo-born with a form of Achondroplasia told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that she would not fall below the quality in her dream man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Achondroplasia is a disorder of bone growth that prevents the changing of cartilage (particularly in the long bones of the arms and legs) to bone. It is characterized by dwarfism, limited range of motion at the elbows, large head size (macrocephaly), small fingers, and normal intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Onye, who starred in the Nollywood film “Lord of Money” as Laury White, said that her acting and sports career had made her famous and attracted suitors to her but she had yet to get a genuine one among all.

“My been single is not by choice but the truth about it is that I know what I want in a man I want to spend the rest of my life with in spite of my stature.

“Love is number one but he must have a good heart to makeup for my stature, fun to be with, must be ready to accept me for my person, especially in my careers.

“Right now, I know I am of age and due for marriage but my happiness is paramount because I want a peaceful home and I believe God it will come to be,” she said.

The 34-year-old 2016 Paralympic Games throwing events gold medalist, said she was putting in her best to balance acting and sports as it had meaningfully engaged her.

According to her, she had to play down her acting in recent times due to participation in the upcoming World Championships and qualifiers between January and March toward the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Onye, a track and field Paralympics and World Championships medallist in Shot Put, Javelin and Discus, said she was working hard to win more medals at the 2020 Paralympics in Japan. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App