I deserve better deal from Kano Pillars- Musa

By David Ngobua Published Date
The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars football club, Coach Ibrahim Musa
The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars football club, Coach Ibrahim Musa has said having done very well for the club in the past two seasons, he deserves a better deal from the owners of the club.

On Tuesday, the Head of the technical crew and his assistants were given fresh contracts for the 2019/2010 season.

Last season, Musa led Kano Pillars to finish second in the Nigeria Professional Football League and also win the Aiteo Cup.

Unfortunately Pillars failed to last the distance in the CAF Champions League as they were eliminated in the preliminary Round by Asante Kotoko of Ghana.

Despite the failure, the management of Kano Pillars retained confidence in the technical abilities of the coaches to lead the club in the new season.

In a chat with Daily Trust yesterday, the coach said he was not completely satisfied with his new contract but had to accept the new offer because of his passion for the club.

He also said as an indigene of Kano, it is a thing of honour for him to lead the team’s technical crew.

“We were offered new contracts. I was expecting something better but in the end, I had to settle for what was offered by my employers.

“Money is not everything. I am an indigene of Kano and it gives me great joy to coach Kano Pillars. These were some of my considerations,” he said.

Musa is assisted by a former Kano Pillars legend, Ahmed ‘Yaro Yaro’ Garba and Friday Christopher.

 

