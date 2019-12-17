I can’t order DSS to release Sowore — Malami

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says he cannot direct the Department of State Services to release Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement because issues have been joined in court.

Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana had reportedly written the AGF asking him to order the release of his client, following the AGF’s taking over of the case on Friday.

In a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, the AGF said his office “remains guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law.

“When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to court.”

He said the government is guided by extant laws and tradition of the law in handling legal matters and related litigations.

