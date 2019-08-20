I cannot be cowed, says Okorocha

ADVERTISEMENT

* urges supporters to resist further attacks

The immediate-past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday said that no amount of intimidation from his successor can cow him into submission.

Speaking to a large crowd of supporters who welcomed him to Owerri, Okorocha charged his supporters to resist further ‘attacks ‘ from the state government, adding that he will no longer tolerate any unwarranted attack on his person and his family members.

Okorocha said that he has returned to the state to ensure that he protects his people from agents of the state government who have launched war on his followers and legacies.

He noted that the state was still where he left it in terms of infrastructural development, stressing that his successor has done nothing for over two months he came into office apart from hounding and harassing past government officials.

Okorocha said, “I will no longer tolerate any form of attacks from Governor Emeka Ihedioha and I am charging my supporters to rise up and resist further attacks from the PDP-led government; nobody should intimidate you, Imo belongs to all of us.”

The former governor maintained that Governor Emeka Ihedioha never won the election, adding that “Ihedioha was crookedly put into office.”

He accused Ihedioha of performing below expectation.

