I can only talk in Igbo, suspected rapist tells court

The arraignment of a man accused of defiling his four-year-old daughter before an FCT High Court, was stalled on Tuesday over lack of an interpreter.

The suspect, Onyebuchi Ezema, 35, told the court he could only communicate in Igbo.

Efforts to get a neutral professional language interpreter the same day were unsuccessful.

Justice Asmau Akanbi Yusuf ordered the court registrar to arrange an interpreter on the next adjourned date, June 16.

In the one-count charge, Ezema was alleged to have molested the girl between April 15 and 16 at Lugbe District of Abuja.

The alleged offence is punishable under Section 1(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act of 2015.

Counsel to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Cornelius Dabeet, declined comment on the matter.

