I am with Kwankwasiyya not PDP—APC chieftain

Former Kano central senator, Rufa’i Sani Hanga, has revealed that he only joined Kwankwasiyya movement and not Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as widely speculated.

Hanga was a senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC during the 2019 election.

Hanga who was a strong member of the APC in Kano state before the 2019 general election, fell apart with the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over his senatorial ambition and thus became a regular face and voice in the activities of Kwankwasiyya movement.

Recently the former senator was seen along with the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement at PDP national secretariat in Abuja which spark speculation that he had finally joined PDP.

Speaking on a radio programme on Monday, Hanga said he is only aligned with the mission of Kwankwasiyya movement not the PDP.

According to him, he had seen and observed the positive commitment and sincerity in Kwankwaso and Kwankwasiyya movement

“I was initially opposing Kwankwaso but after seeing what he had done and his sincerity, I became convinced that Kwankwasiyya movement is indeed for every well-meaning individual.

“I have accepted Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as a visionary leader and should he asked me to join PDP, I will do that or if he decided to join another party I will surely be with him; the ideology of human development is what we follow and not political party, that was why I was spotted with him at the PDP national secretariat during Kwankwaso’s visit,” he said.

