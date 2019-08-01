I am now a happy man, says Kano Pillars coach Musa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Coach Ibrahim Musa has said he is now a happy man because his team has atoned for the loss in the 2018 Aiteo Cup final.

Kano Pillars on Sunday defeated Niger Tornadoes 6-5 on penalties to win their first Aiteo Cup trophy.

Speaking to Daily Trust moments after his team’s victory, the coach said he can now heave a sigh of relief because the loss to Enugu Rangers in 2018 had continued to torment him.

He also said he was not surprised that the match was decided on penalties because he knew that Tornadoes were going to give his boys a good fight.

“My brother, I am now a happy man. It was not easy living with what happened to us in 2018. We had our hands on the trophy but left empty handed.

“This time God has answered our prayers. Without God, this wouldn’t have been possible.

“I also want to commend our opponents for giving us a good fight. It was not an easy victory for us. They came prepared but we were favoured by God,” he said.

