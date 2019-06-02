  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. I am not in a hurry to appoint my cabinet – Nasarawa governor
ADVERTISEMENT

I am not in a hurry to appoint my cabinet – Nasarawa governor

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule is the Governor-elect of Nasarawa State
Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule.

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that he will not be in a hurry to appoint his cabinet.

He made the statement in Lafia on Sunday, saying “I will not be in a hurry to appoint my commissioners, because doing that will lead me into mistakes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “I just started working on Thursday and we are studying the handover book. I have also started meeting with all the permanent secretaries, government agencies and different people.”

Engineer Abdullahi Sule said he met with some chairmen of local government areas and security agencies on the need to improve security in the state. He also encouraged residents across the state “to live in peace with one another.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.