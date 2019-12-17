Breaking News
JUST IN: Passenger bags jail term for smoking onboard Air Peace
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Hyundai to set up car plant in Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai to set up car plant in Nigeria

By . Published Date
Hyundai car plant

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will collaborate with and support Hyundai Engineering Company Limited to set up a car plant and also rehabilitate petroleum refineries.

The president stated this when he received the President/Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Engineering, Mr Chang Hag Kim, at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Nigeria was committed to ensuring energy security in the country, “and the goal is to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply of petroleum products within the next three years.”

President Buhari welcomed proposal to set up Hyundai car plant in the country, pledging: “We will collaborate and support you to make the investment a reality.”

Mr Hag Kim said Hyundai Engineering Company, which hires about 15,000 engineers and technical staff globally, was willing to contribute to the development of the Nigerian economy.

“We have been building refineries worldwide. We have the biggest in South Korea, with 650, 000 barrels per day capacity. We are also in Venezuela, Iraq and many other places.

“We would be glad to contribute our quota in Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.