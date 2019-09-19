HYPREP solicits for grassroot support in Ogoni clean up

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, has called on Ogoni elected councillors to use their position to educate people at the grassroots about the ongoing clean up in the area.

HYPREP Coordinator, Dr Marvin Dekil, made the appeal at an enlightenment workshop for elected councillors drawn from Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme local government areas.

Dr Dekil expressed optimism that the inputs, suggestions and recommendations from the councillors, will help the project to fulfill its mandate and handover to the people of Ogoni, a remediated land and provide sustainable alternative livelihood.

He said: “As grassroots people, HYPREP cannot do without your support. At this forum, we will bring you up to speed with what we have been doing and where we are currently as we present to you an overview of the various programs, activities and processes that led to the remediation works across the four local government areas of Ogoniland.

“The Management and Staff of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) recognizes the strategic role you play at the community level, the success of which plays a vital role in providing us with an enabling environment to operate in all the communities.

“Through this workshop, we would like to engage with all of you and share experiences that will help the successful delivery of the Project to the Ogoni people.”

Also speaking, the Chief Security Officer of the Project, Lt. Col. Olayinka Coker, charged the councillors to ensure security in Ogoniland.

“Preach the need to put the interest of the community first before our personal interest.

“Assist in the perception and expectation management in Ogoniland on HYPREP. Assist the Federal Government In the fight against social vices such as cultism, oil bunkering and illegal refining.’’

Speaking on behalf of the councillors, Mr Lekia Nwanikpo, who is the leader of Khana Legislative Assembly, said the unrest being experienced in Ogoniland was a result of misinformation.

