Husband, wife abducted in Katsina

Gunmen last night abducted one Alhaji Kanti and his wife Hajiya Zabi at the residence near Kagara village in Dutsinma local government.

Sources said the gunmen stormed his residence at about 2am and whisked them away to an unknown location.

The gunmen later stormed Karofi village and in the process of robbing one Bishir Mai Mai security personnel arrived and dispersed them.

Reports also have it that they were at Zabuwa village in Safana LGA were they went away with 20 cows and 7 sheep.

The police command is yet to respond to inquiries made on the incidents.

‎It would be recalled that this attack is barely coming five days after a similar one at the residence of one shamsuddeen Yusuf located at the staff Quarters of Government science secondary school Dutsinma were they went away with his wife Nana Bilkisu, ‎her younger sister Aisha Aliyu and his daughter Afnan Shamsu.

