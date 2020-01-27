Husband killing: Court delivers judgement today in Maryam Sanda’s trial

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Maitama is expected to deliver judgment today in the trial of Maryam Sanda, charged with the killing of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

She is being tried for allegedly killing her husband, Bello, who was a nephew to former PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Halliru Muhammad, in 2017.

She was docked alongside her brother, Aliyu Sanda; her mother, Maimuna Aliyu and her housemaid, Sadiya Aminu, who were charged with assisting her to conceal the evidence by cleaning the blood of the deceased from the scene of the crime.

Following conclusion of the hearing of the case and the adoption of final written addresses on November 25, 2019, the trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, fixed today, January 27 for judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App