Hunters engage kidnappers, kill many in Taraba

Over 200 hunters mobilised by the Taraba State government have engaged kidnappers in a serious battle in the forest and killed many of them, Daily Trust gathered.

The hunters, from many part of Taraba State entered into the bush in Mallam Ali area in Ardo-kola Local Government Area and sacked the kidnappers from their den.

Daily Trust gathered that the hunters went into the bush on Monday morning and engaged the kidnappers who have been terrorizing the farming community and the Jalingo-Mutumbiyu federal highway.

The bandits have abducted several passengers and farmers in the last few months, making the road a nightmare for motorists and farmers.

A hunter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Trust that many of the bandits were killed while several others were captured alive

He said the battle was being fought by hunters only, without the police or soldiers, adding that a son of prominent member of the community was picked over his link with the bandits.

According to the source, some prominent members of the community were also mentioned by the bandits and such persons were now on the run.

Daily Trust gathered that the Taraba State government engaged the hunters to assist security agents tackle banditry and kidnapping which is on the rise in the state.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Command, DSP David Misal, said he needed to contact his commissioner before making any comment on the matter.

He was yet to do so at the time this report was filed.

