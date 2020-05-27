Hunkuyi misses expulsion from PDP, gets 6-month suspension

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi narrowly missed being expelled from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State when the State Working Committee, of the party’s Care Taker Committee on Monday reviewed the recommendation of a disciplinary committee from expulsion to six months suspension.

Sen. Hunkuyi and six others were on May 16 suspended from the party over alleged anti party activities which the party said was backed by section 57 (3) of the party constitution, 2017 as amended.

It had stated that the said members were expected to appear before a disciplinary committee on a date and time to be announced by the committee.

The members include Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Hon. Hashim Garba, Dr Mato Dogara, Ibrahim Lazuru, Dr. John Danfulani, Lawal Imam Adamu and Ubale Salmanduna.

However, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday evening, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP caretaker committee, Abraham catoh said the 7-man disciplinary committee headed by Hon. Hamza Ishaq Danmahawayi had sent letters of invitation to all the suspended members to appear before it, but only Hon. Hashimu Garba appeared to defend the allegations against him.

It stated, “Dr Matoh Dogara and Ibrahim Lazuru, who sent letters of apology for being indisposed, shunned appearance before the committee to defend the allegations against them. The rest shunned appearance.”

Daily Trust reports that the committee had recommended expulsion for Hunkuyi, Dr. John Danfulani, Alh. Imam Lawal Adamu and Ubale Salmanduna while it recommended suspension ranfing from three months to six months for Hon. Ibrahim Lazuru and Dr. Mato Dogara and Hashimu Garba’s suspension was recommended to be lifted.

It however stated that after due consultation with some critical stakeholders of the party, the state working committee had met on Monday to consider the recommendations of the disciplinary committee in which Hunkuyi’s expulsion was reviewed to a six months suspension while Dr. Danfulani and Ubale Salmanduna expulsion was upheld.

It stated that Imam Lawal Adamu who was earlier recommended for expulsion by the disciplinary committee was confirmed not to be a member of the party and therefore declared an imposter.

The PDP however said; “Dr. Matoh Dogara’s recommended suspension for six months is reviewed to three Months. Hon. Hashimu Garba’s suspension has been lifted as recommended and his reprimand upheld. Hon. Ibrahim Lazuru’s recommended suspension for six months from the party is reviewed to three months, with effect from 16/5/2020.”

Catoh said the State Executive Committee sat on Tuesday and approved the disciplinary decisions taken by the state working committee of the party.

