Hundreds flee homes as soldiers battle Boko Haram near University of Maiduguri

By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri Published Date
Troops

Hundreds of residents fled their homes on Thursday night as gun battle erupted between suspected Boko Haram insurgents and troops at Dalori IDP camp in Maiduguri, Borno state, sources told Daily Trust.

The gun duel intensifies as Nigerian Airforce choppers hover over the University of Maiduguri and Dalori general areas.

Some undergraduate students told our correspondent that they are under serious attacks, just as loud gunfire was heard near the campus.

“Everyone is crying because the gun shots are unbearable,” a female undergraduate who craved anonymity said.

Another student claimed that for 10 minutes, Airforce jets were hovering over their hostels.

Bukar Hassan, a resident of Dalori told our correspondent that hundreds of residents are running for their lives.

“The insurgents attacked Dalori IDP and there was deafening gunfire everywhere; IDPs are running toward Tashan Bama area,” Bukar said.

 

 

