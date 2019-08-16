Hundreds defy ban on anti-gov’t protest in Harare

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people defied a court order banning anti-government protest in Harare on Friday, resulting in violent clashes between protesters and police.

This came after the country’s High Court granted an order banning the protest.

“We are disappointed with the High Court judgment, but we are a law-abiding party. We are calling off the Harare protest,” Daniel Molokele – a spokesman for the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) – told dpa.

Despite the order, hundreds of people gathered outside Harare’s African Unity Square to protest economic conditions and the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Police used tear gas and bludgeons to disperse the crowds, witnesses said.

Molokele said that demonstrations in other cities would go ahead as planned.

“We are spending hours in fuel queues. There is no money in banks.

“The taps are dry. I am protesting to show my disgruntlement,” protester Gideon Homwe said.

“I am protesting against Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule. He has failed – he should resign,” said 64-year old Melody Gwera.

She added that she could not afford to buy basic commodities.

Many Zimbabweans are fed up with the government, which promised to fix the country’s economic woes when former president Robert Mugabe was replaced by Mnangagwa in late 2017.

Zimbabwe saw deadly protests earlier this year after the government more than doubled fuel prices. (dpa/NAN)

