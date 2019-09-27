Humour amid hardship

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the ongoing free-for-all debate over the viability or otherwise of the Buhari administration’s economic recovery policies, and the worsening economic hardship in the country, Nigerians continue to prove their characteristic resilience not only by coping with the situation but also by comforting themselves with self-comforting humorous remarks on various aspects of the situation.

As the hardship worsens, they get more creative in depicting the situation in various funny ways that at least give them momentary fun amid overwhelming frustration. After all, fun inspires and sustains hope, which is the driving force behind any individual or collective undertaking to tackle any situation no matter hard or gloomy to bring about a positive change.

It all started with the drastic economic deterioration in the country that coincided with the beginning of the Buhari administration in 2015. Many Nigerians especially who had had unrealistic expectations of his administration began to feel disappointed, which has since then aroused the humorous talents of many Nigerians who react sarcastically to his policies and measures.

With the easiness of sharing personal thoughts in written, visual and audio forms that social media in particular provides, it has become a trend with many Nigerians sharing their disappointment or dissatisfaction with President Buhari’s performance, in various humorous ways. For instance, no sooner had the phrase “Next Level” was announced as President Buhari’s reelection campaign slogan than different sarcastic interpretations and remarks began to emerge.

The “Next Level” slogan represents the Buhari administration’s assurance to Nigerians that things would get better in his second tenure if reelected. However, many Nigerians interpreted it sarcastically as a subtle warning that the “Buhari-inflicted” economic hardship in the country would get worse in the second tenure.

Perhaps the most sarcastic interpretation of the slogan is “next kebil or kebir”. As a corrupted form of the word cable, kebil or kebir in Hausa means the thin steel wire strand that regulates the movement of some mechanical components. It derives its notoriety as a whipping tool used by ‘yan daba and other thugs to inflict excruciating pain on a cornered rival(s), a misbehaving comrade(s) and innocent individuals. It isn’t uncommon, therefore, to hear a fellow wailing that “wallahi ina karbar kebur” meaning that he endures “Buhari-inflicted” unbearable economic hardship.

Also, some with some artistic talents mimic one famous artist or another in his unique style or rhyme to express their disappointment in President Buhari and make sarcastic remarks on his economic recovery measures. For instance, a video clip circulating on social media of a fellow with Sokoto Hausa accent wailing over the worsened economic hardship under Buhari and expressing his disappointment in him, in literally perfect mimicry of Gambu mai wakar barayi, is particularly humorous.

President Buhari is also likened to the notorious Alfa character, the unlicensed and uninsured poor and reckless driver of the ill-fated green-painted Motar Alfa (a commercial bus) featured in the famous song by the legendary Hausa traditional guitarist, Dan Goma who narrated his and his fellow passengers’ ordeal at the hands of Alfa who had got them into a fatal accident that claimed many lives and left many others seriously injured. Though I am not sure whether or not the song was based on a real experience, it’s replete with explicit curses and abuses against Alfa and indeed all commercial bus drivers from his ethnic group.

In the same vein, Buhari’s political support base is likened to passengers riding on a supposedly prosperity-bound bus driven by him, which stops at various bus stations that represent his government policies. However, instead of attracting more passengers at every bus station, many passengers get off the bus, which represents people’s growing disillusionment with the particular policy in question. With every unpopular economic policy, and notwithstanding whether or not it’s the only economically sustainable policy under the current circumstances, many individuals declare their decision to get off the bus.

Likewise, the phrase “kidan janaral a sama” featured in a popular political song in praise of Buhari, which represents a celebration of his ascension to power, has been sarcastically interpreted. The phrase is now used to refer to the pain and frustration associated with the so-called Buhari-inflicted extreme poverty. Today when a fellow is said to be enjoying “kidan janaral a sama”, it simply means he is particularly feeling the full brunt of “Buhari-inflicted” poverty.

I even saw a particularly sarcastic post on social media vindicating Peter Orubebe and arguing that he was right after all when he tried to disrupt the announcement of the 2015 Presidential Election, because with his wisdom and foresight he had foreseen the looming misfortune that would befall the country under Buhari administration, which explains his angry outbursts and insistence to disrupt the process and save Nigerians.

Also other Nigerians who claim to feel nostalgia for the past governments including the notoriously corrupt Jonathan administration have conceived a sarcastic campaign slogan i.e. “bring back our corruption” arguing that they were much better off economically under the past corrupt governments, and that President Buhari’s anti-corruption measures have not only failed to improve their living standards but in fact rendered them much worse off.

