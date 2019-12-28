‘Humanitarian affairs minister not reprimanded by Presidency’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said the Minister Hajiya Sadiya Farouq was not reprimanded by the Presidency as reported by an online medium.

In a statement signed by Assistant Director, information Mrs Rhoda Iliya denied the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, “The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to a false story by an online medium alleging that the Honourable Minister had been reprimanded by the Presidency for excessive use of power and employment of support staff and aides beyond the financial capacity of the Ministry.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The statement also denied the allegation that the minister stopped the payment for the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App