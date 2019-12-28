‘Humanitarian affairs minister not reprimanded by Presidency’

  1. Home
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk
The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said the Minister Hajiya Sadiya Farouq was not reprimanded by the Presidency as reported by an online medium.

In a statement signed by Assistant Director, information Mrs Rhoda Iliya denied the story.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to a false story by an online medium alleging that the Honourable Minister had been reprimanded by the Presidency for excessive use of power and employment of support staff and aides beyond the financial capacity of the Ministry.”

The statement also denied the allegation that the minister stopped the payment for the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

 

