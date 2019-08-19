Humanitarian actors seek protection, release of abducted colleagues

ADVERTISEMENT

Humanitarian actors working in North-eastern Nigeria have appealed for protection and intensified effort by government to secure release of their colleagues in Boko Haram captivity.

One of the aid workers, Janet Ajala of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who spoke to newsmen on Monday, during the humanitarian day celebration in Damaturu, Yobe state said they will not be deterred in their course to assist people in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not daunted by the challenges we face; we are not daunted by the fact that some of our colleagues have been kidnapped or daunted by the fact that some of our colleagues lost their lives”, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said in celebrating the world humanitarian day with the theme: “Honouring the work and sacrifices of women aid workers”, it has pushed women further to do more for the fact that the world has recognised their efforts and sacrifices.

She noted that the activities of the day had also brought to the fore some of the challenges face by women on daily basis in the frontline, while calling on government and the public to support and protect them.

The representative of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yobe state, Daniel Buba Soro, said they are discussing with the government on how they can improve coordination and ensure their delivery assistance to the state is more strengthened.

He thanked the state government for creating enabling environment for them through the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (Yobe-SEMA) and development partner for responding to the needs on ground.

The Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (Yobe-SEMA), Mohammed Goje, also attributed the successes recorded by his agency to the commitment of Governor Mai Mala Buni and the cordial relationship he had with the humanitarian agencies.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App