Human Rights Day: Concerns as human rights violations rise

By Fidelis Mac-Leva, Abbas Jimoh, Clement A. Olaoye (Abuja), Adelanwa Bamgboye (Lagos), Habibu Umar Aminu (Katsina),  Hameed Oyegbade (Osogbo), Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi), Peter Moses (Abeokuta), Risikat Ramoni (Lagos), Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Fatima Binta Idris (Kaduna), Bassey Willie (Yenagoa), Tijjani Ibrahim (Kano), Itodo Daniel Sule (Lokoja), Olatunji Omirin, (Maiduguri), Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi), Abubakar Auwal (Sokoto) & Kabiru R. Anwar (Yola). Published Date
‘Cases recorded daily’ As Nigeria joins the international community to mark this year’s Human Rights Day, lawyers, activists, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have raised concerns over rising cases of human rights violations across the country. They have also scored the federal government low regarding its posture on human rights enforcement in the country. Human…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

