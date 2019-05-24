Human rights activist rescues 1-year old baby maimed by policeman

ADVERTISEMENT

A human right activist based in Sokoto, Comrade Hussaini Muhammad has rescued a one year old baby who was allegedly maimed by a serving policeman as a result of which he sustained two fractures on his left leg with bruises all over his face.

Daily Trust gathered that the boy, Abdulnaseer had been under the custody of one Sergeant Abdulmumin Bawa of Gwiwa Police Station as his father who is also a Police Sergeant and mother separated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the father, Sergeant Ahmed Yusuf, the mother left his house following a minor misunderstanding.

“After our separation I used to go to my duty post with him before the suspect who is my friend and married offered to assist and took him to his wife,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of the child, Jamila Ibrahim who is Nigerien citizen, confessed that she was not married to the Policeman and they got the child out of wedlock.

“I first met his father at the Illela border post and since then we continued having an affair which led to a pregnancy. And after delivery, we named the child Abdulnaseer.“

Jamila said she was terrified to see her child battered when called to identify him at the Marina police station where he was taken to by his rescuers.

She said she was not suspecting his father having hand in the torture because of the love he has for the child but that she was having a second thought over Sergeant Ahmed`s marriage proposal to her because of what happened to the child.

The Marafan Dan Fili, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammad said the case was reported to him by good Samaritans after which they reported the matter to the Human right Activist who rescued the child.

Marafa said that the father and the suspect were in his house on Tuesday’s morning and pleaded with him to withdraw the case which was already at the Police headquarter but told them it was the Human Right that filed the case not him.

The activist who is also a Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Human Rights, NGOs and Donor Agency, said the child sustained two fractures on his left leg with bruises all over his body at the time they rescued him.

“He kicked the child on the leg with his boot for defecating inside his trouser as a result of which Abdulnaseer sustained fractures and there was also a sign of attempted strangulation in his neck,” he alleged

The Provost of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Haladu A Malan, said the case was referred to them and they would do justice to the case.

“Right now we sent a signal to his station and he would be brought for interrogation and subsequent action,” he said

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App