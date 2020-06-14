Huawei unveils ‘IdeaHub’ for Sub Saharan Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Huawei has launched an intelligent collaboration product called IdeaHub, to drive enterprise collaboration in the Sub Saharan Africa region.

The online product launch, themed “Huawei IdeaHub-Intelligence at Your Fingertips”, was attended by over 300 African business leaders and ICT experts, who exchanged views on digitisation of African enterprises.

Distance Economy, people will likely stay online

In this era of social distancing and remote working, the need for digitisation has become more crucial amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as noted in a recent McKinsey report: “Reopening and Reimagining Africa”.

Improving communication and collaboration in organisations is going to be the “new normal”, and a new generation of intelligent office collaboration product is needed to accelerate this revolution.

IdeaHub is a productivity tool developed by Huawei to enable all-scenario smart office, an intelligent endpoint which integrates multiple functions, including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

This will change the way different departments talk to each other within a company and enhance the customer engagement experience, according to Liao Yong, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group in Southern Africa, who added that the product even offers a “virtual exhibition” of products and services.

Yong said since staying online as a result of COVID-19 will likely become a permanent feature of corporate culture, Huawei IdeaHub can be both “disruptive” and “constructive” for African firms.

“It is disruptive since it can break down silos and enable employees to share ideas like never before.

“It is commercially, and even culturally ‘constructive’ as it could help companies build up an intelligent work environment where ideas and information can flow more freely for enhanced efficiency and lower operation costs”, he said.

In order to further explore the needs of enterprise users and provide them with an advanced productivity tool enabling all-scenario smart office, Huawei also launched its “1+3+X” all-scenario smart office strategy with multiple smart office equipment and supporting software ecosystem.

“One step further, this may well be an opportunity for African firms to drive their organisational digitisation by not only investing in IT, but restructuring work processes and digitising work culture correspondingly.

“When African entrepreneurs envision the future of their business, the Huawei smart office solutions should have its place,” concluded Yong.

