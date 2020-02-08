Huawei to launch digital oilfield IoT solution at NIPS2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Global technology company, Huawei, has concluded plans to launch its Digital Oilfield Internet of Things (IoT) Solution at the NIPS2020 billed for Abuja on Monday.

The three-day event which is expected to start from 10th to 12th, February, 2020, will be declared open by Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the

NICON Luxury Hotel by 10am on Monday.

Speaking about the launch, Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Managing Director (Abuja office), Tank Li, said the IoT is an essential element of digital oilfields, adding that Huawei IoT solution can support Nigeria’s oil and gas companies to achieve visualized production, efficient collaboration and HSE management.

“All these will also help accelerate the move towards an all-digital oilfield and contribute to the digital transformation of oil and gas industries.

“Huawei Digital Oilfield IoT Solution is based on the 4G eLTE technology which will help the oilfield to realize the full wireless network coverage and connection of things and people. “This will enable Oil and Gas companies monitor the running efficiency of production facilities in real time, optimize production management approaches and organisational structure, increase work efficiency, reduce labour costs, as strong data support for more effective decision-making,” he said.

He noted that the Digital Oilfield IoT Solution has been proven to help oil and gas companies achieve 2% to 7% more yields, 5% to 9% higher recovery rate, and 5% to 20% less costs, which is also expected to bring growth to Nigeria oil and gas industry. It will be recalled that the oil and gas industry remains one of the most important sectors of the nation’s economy, accounting for more than 90% of the country’s exports and 80% of the Federal Government’s revenue.

Meanwhile, the rest of the event is expected to hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC), in Abuja.

Huawei said it has proposed “Leading New ICT, Enabling Digital Oil &Gas” as its keynote theme and would cooperate with industry partners to launch ICT solutions covering the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors to combine digital production with safety control and improve productivity.

These innovative ICT solutions include oil and gas IoT, E&P Data Management, Cloud & operations management and other leading technologies, it added.

To date, Huawei’s oil and gas solutions have been applied in 45 countries and regions around the world, serving 70 percent of the global top 20 oil and gas companies.

Activities involving Huawei at the NIPS2020 will include: Huawei keynote speech of ‘Huawei Digital Oil & Gas Solution’ on the technology session; Huawei Digital Oil & Gas solution workshop and Digital Oilfield IoT Joint Solution Launch at the ICC, Abuja.

The company added that Huawei’s Solution exhibition stand would also be open to all guests and participants at the event.

