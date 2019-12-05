Huawei Releases the HUAWEI Y9s: Get More Enjoyment from Mobile Photography with A 48MP AI Triple Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Huawei officially launches the HUAWEI Y9s, a new entry-level smartphone for the second half of 2019. To meet consumers’ diverse demands, the HUAWEI Y9s launches with impressive features including a pop-up camera and a 6.59-inch FullView Display, giving the user a truly borderless viewing experience. Crafted with flagship-level quality, HUAWEI Y9s uses stylish colours and unique textures to present a truly attractive handset.

The standout feature is an ultra-wide angle, AI Triple Camera with a 48MP Main Camera for outstanding photographic capabilities. Inheriting Huawei’s technological strength in low-light photography users can take high-quality photos with sharp details. With these remarkable features, the HUAWEI Y9s offers excellent performance and user experience in the entry-level smartphone segment.

Explore the Enjoyment of Photography in Everyday Life

Demonstrating Huawei’s expertise in producing quality smartphones for younger consumers, the new HUAWEI Y9s maintains smooth performance and long battery life while continuing Huawei’s advantages in photography. It improves camera performance through hardware and software integration, giving users new ways to capture wonderful moments in their everyday life.

The HUAWEI Y9s is equipped with an AI Triple Camera setup, which comprises an ultra-clear 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. The 48MP Main Camera features a 6 Plastic (6P) lens with a large aperture of f/1.8, which effectively increases the quality and clarity of images. Users can take great photos with sharp details without the need for touch-ups.

Additionally, the 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera offers a 120-degree field-of-view for photo and video shooting, almost doubling the viewing angle of 78-degree that traditional lenses can offer. Whether shooting natural scenery, urban architecture or a group photo, a wider field of view gives you more opportunities to record your story. The 2MP Depth Camera helps with background blurring to create professional bokeh effects, making portraits more vibrant.

In addition to its powerful hardware, the HUAWEI Y9s also uses AI algorithms to enhance images. The built-in Multi-Frame Noise Reduction powered by Huawei’s AI algorithms allows long exposures of up to six seconds during handheld photography, helping users shoot improved night photography without fear of, red-eye, blurring or noise caused by long-exposure. Moreover, with AI Scene Recognition, the HUAWEI Y9s can quickly identify 500+ scenes such as ancient architecture, food or sunrises and sunsets. It can then optimise the portrait and background of the photo for different scenarios.

The rear Triple Camera allows users to capture clear photos, while the front pop-up camera is designed to snap beautiful selfies. The HUAWEI Y9s comes with a 16MP front camera paired with remarkable AI algorithms to enrich portraits with flare effects, AI Backlit Imaging and new AI Beauty for the ideal selfie.

Quality Build 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display with Stylish Colour Design

Instead of a notched or punch hole design, the HUAWEI Y9s uses a pop-up camera to provide a clean, true FullView Display experience. A Micro-Seam Earpiece is embedded in the top bezel, while a hidden ambient light sensor is installed at the bottom of the display. Compared with the previous product (HUAWEI Y9 2019), the HUAWEI Y9s features thinner top and bottom bezels to get a high screen-to-body ratio of 91% and maximise the viewing area.

The HUAWEI Y9s sports a 6.59-inch negative LCD FullView Display that offers a palette of 16.7 million colours. With a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 1500:1 contrast ratio as well as a wide colour gamut of 85% (typical value), the FullView Display brings out the sharp, fine details and make colours vibrant. The device also provides professional Eye Comfort Mode, which passed TÜV Rheinland’s low blue light certification, helping to alleviate eye fatigue over time.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Y9s adopts a side-fingerprint solution, which combines the power button and fingerprint unlock button so users have one button for multiple purposes. This design ensures the integrity of the front and back panels, while providing unlock speeds are lightning fast. Made of glass and polished with a nano-texture process (Breathing Crystal only), the back panel of the HUAWEI Y9s interprets the dynamic changes of lights and shadows.

High Performance, Large Storage and Big Battery

The HUAWEI Y9s is powered by the Kirin 710F chip, a high performance, low power consumption processor which ensures a fast and smooth user experience, effectively improving the battery life.

Compared with the Kirin 659, Kirin 710F provides roughly 75% better single-core performance and around 68% improved multi-core performance in CPU. For GPU, it also doubles the power efficiency and delivers 1.3 times higher performance.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Y9s supports UFS2.1 Dual-channel Storage technology and Huawei’s Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) to bring better read and write performance and more efficient storage, releasing more space for the phone to run heavy-duty applications.

The HUAWEI Y9s provides a large battery of 4000mAh (typical value), along with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM with expandable 512GB storage (sold separately). Available in Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal. The HUAWEI Y9s will be available for Pre-Order starting from 9th December – 15th December. Pre-order the HUAWEI Y9s and get the HUAWEI Band 4e for free.

