How Zamfara girl rejected better suitors, died over poor boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventeen-year-old Aisha set herself ablaze and died 45 days after, as a result of the severe burns she sustained, all because her preferred suitor was unable to raise the N17, 000 bride price requested by her family. Daily Trust on Saturday, digs deeper into the story.

Hundreds of sympathisers trooped to the residence of Aisha Muhammad’s grandfather, Alhaji Muhammad Ja’o Mairaguna, in Sha’iskawa area of Zamfara’s capital, Gusau, for her funeral prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her visibly shocked father, Aminu Muhammad, told Daily Trust on Saturday that his daughter was severely burnt and bled profusely. She was at the Federal Medical Facility, Gusau, for about 45 days before she finally died last Wednesday.

He said, “Her condition worsened over the days. There was a plan to surgically remove parts of her thighs for transplant on her breasts that were severely disfigured. One hardly recognised her because of the extreme facial disfiguration due to the severe burns.”

Aisha had been taken to the bathroom where her bandages were being removed for a new round of medication to be applied.

Her father said, “On returning from the bathroom she gave up the ghost. We have been battling with medical bills since she was admitted. Just two days ago, we received a medical prescription that cost at least N26,000 and we couldn’t buy the medicine because we had no money.”

“We received donations from the public and we are very grateful for their concern. I can tell you that we spent over N700, 000 on medication and the money came largely through donations. But with the severity of her burns, the money was little compared to what was needed for the treatment,” Aminu added.

He said Aisha’s conditions started to deteriorate after the fourth week of her admission, adding that her condition was improving before that.

“The doctors told us that there was a need for rehydration and blood transfusion. There was a need for four sachets of blood. I donated two sachets and we bought the remaining two. We spent a lot of money buying medicines and paying for medical services in the hospital.”

A problem arose when the doctors tried to search for a vein for the rehydration and blood transfusion. But they were unable to find any even after one week.

Her health began to worsen thereafter.

Speaking about the incident, some of Aisha’s neighbours described it as tragic and that they had intensely prayed for her recovery as Almighty Allah did not ordain this. “May He the exalted forgive her shortcomings,” most of them said.

Aisha, Daily Trust Saturday learnt, was living with her mother after her parents divorced. Her mother had two daughters with her father, Aisha and her married older sister. Aisha’s now widowed mother, remarried and had eight other children.

Aisha celebrated her Qur’anic memorization recently. She hawked groundnut to help her mother with the family’s upkeep.

Umar, her boyfriend over whom she set herself ablaze, has no telephone and remains elusive to Daily Trust. Several attempts by our correspondent to meet him failed.

Usman Chakai, his close associate, took our correspondent to Gangaren Albarkawa a known meeting place for Umar, but he was not there or around the vicinity.

Chakai said, “The problem is that Umar has no telephone. Even the BBC called for an interview I searched for him for hours and when I got him, he refused to grant the interview.”

A resident in the neighbourhood, Ali Danhassan spoke about Umar’s behaviour.

He said, “I can tell you that Umar is not morally sound. He is jobless and has no definitive ambition in life. He didn’t attend school and I think his brothers didn’t either. He can’t even boast of N500 if you ask him. In this situation how can he marry and raise children?

“I think Aisha’s choice of Umar for a husband was wrong. Who is Umar? He has no definitive and sustainable means of livelihood. He is a commercial motorcycle rider and even the motorcycle is not his. He works for another person for pay that cannot sustain him alone, talk less of a family,” Aisha’s brother said.

He added that “Apart from being poor, he is grossly irresponsible. Where do you think I found Umar this morning? At a rendezvous for Indian hemp smokers and drug takers. All efforts to show her that Umar could not be a good husband material fell on deaf ears.

“The night before the incident happened, she was with Umar up to around 11 pm. She was reprimanded by her mother for staying out late at night. Nobody knew what she was planning. Initially, it was liked she accepted our advice, but deep within her she still wouldn’t give up on him.

“A lot of better suitors came seeking for her hand in marriage. These included one Alhaji Haido who is the chairman of Amalgamated Commercial Motorbike Riders in Gusau and a responsible neighbour whom we believed could be a better husband for her. But she outrightly rejected them insisting that it would be Umar or nobody.

He brother said, “There was also a time when a donkey rider came proposing marriage to her, but she rejected him too. She told us that a donkey rider was too poor and dirty for her liking. Despite all her protests, she could not bring someone better than these good suitors.”

Aisha’s mother, Luba spoke briefly to our correspondent before going inside her house in tears. “We have to accept the will of Almighty Allah. She is dead and May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings,” she sobbed.

The teen’s travails started in early September when she set her self ablaze owing to Umar’s inability to marry her due to his poor finances.

She decided to commit suicide after she learnt that her fiancé, whom she had dated for quite a long time, had no money to pay for her dowry.

Her parents had asked Umar to present himself to the family for the marital engagement but he told them that he could not afford the N17, 000 dowry demanded by her father.

Upon hearing this, Aisha bought a gallon of petrol and a matchbox. She drenched herself with petrol and lit a match. Within a second, she was engulfed in flames. She was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gusau where she died.

Some residents who spoke to our correspondent said the girl might have decided out of youthful exuberance, otherwise, how did she take such a dangerous decision, just because her fiancé had no money to marry her.

“Since the fiancé had told her the truth that he had no money, then she should have put everything behind her and forged ahead. Allah in His infinite mercy would bring another suitor for her,” a resident, Abubakar Sani, said.

Another resident, Mustapha Hamza, said if Aisha had earlier sought for the intervention of elderly persons, they would have wisely counselled her on the right thing to do.

“She kept the secret to herself, no one knew what she was planning to do, except her younger sister. She should have understood that even if she married the fiancé, she wouldn’t find it easy in her matrimonial home since the husband is jobless. It is heartbreaking,” he added.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App