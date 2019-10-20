How youth who killed step-mum in Lafia committed suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

More facts have emerged on how a 23-year-old youth, Ahmed Abdullahi, who allegedly killed his step-mother last week in Lafia, Nasarawa state, committed suicide.

Abdullahi who was popularly called Abba was alleged to have committed suicide while in detention in the Police Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) along Makurdi Road in Lafia on Thursday.

A source said the deceased kept hitting his head on the concrete wall of the cell he was detained in pending the conclusion of investigation and arraignment in court.

The source added that the remains of Abba was buried on Thursday evening.

Daily Trust learnt that the deceased lost his father three year ago.

Then, he started riding commercial motorcycle but was later on discovered to be exhibiting strange behaviours after he was reportedly seen taking hard drugs.

It will be recalled that the 23-year-old Abdullahi was alleged to have killed his step-mum with a knife in Agyaragu area of Lafia, penultimate Friday.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, did not pick phone calls put across to him on the matter by our reporter as at the time of filing this report.

