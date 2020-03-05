How young boys allegedly rob Zaria residents – Witness tells court

ADVERTISEMENT

A witness, Alhaji Yahaya Ahmed of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna state, has narrated how young boys allegedly robbed his house and other residents at Unguwar Dan-Madami in Zaria.

Ahmed made this known while giving evidence at the Zaria City Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Prosecution, Sgt. Yau Garba, had earlier said the case was first mentioned on Feb. 20, against the defendants; Isah Abdullahi (17) and Mubarak Abdullahi (17), of Unguwan Dan Madami, Zaria.

The prosecution said the defendants were standing trial over the case of alleged criminal conspiracy, house breaking, house trespass and intimidation contrary to Sections 58, 327, 377, 270 and 332 of Kaduna State Penal Code Laws.

The witness (Ahmed) told the court that he resides at 115, Unguwar Dan Madami Zaria and did not know the defendant until on Feb. 6, the day when Isah Abdullahi was caught in the act of stealing by his neighbour.

He added that he was called by his neighbour at about 4:20 a.m and was informed of the development of an unwanted guest, and thereafter went to the scene and saw Isah Abdullah (the first accused).

Ahmed said he then begged the people not to beat him and urged them to keep him until later in the morning to report the matter at the police station in Zaria city.

The witness said that in the interim, while they were waiting to take the accused to the police, one of my neighbours again told me that the first accused person resides with my neighbour, Malam Ahmadu Abdullahi.

The witness alleged that Malam Ahmadu Abdullahi, a Qur’anic scholar, later confirmed that the first accused person is an almajiri (traditional Qur’anic student) at his school.

He said after the first accused person was reported to Zaria City Police Station, a pair of shoes the armed robbers left at his house during a separate armed robbery was identified by the first accused person.

He said the first accused person in the presence of the Divisional Police Officer and other officers and men of the station who were on duty, said it belongs to Mubarak Abdullahi, the second accused person.

The witness alleged that the first accused person also said he was from Unguwar Dan-Auta, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and he sometimes used to “enter the Birnin-Gwari bush’’.

Under cross examination by the defense counsel, Mr Hamisu Adamu, the witness said he was not around when the first accused person (Isah) was caught stealing in other houses.

He was also asked if he was sleeping or not when armed robbers attacked his house, the witnessed answered no, adding that the armed robbers entered his house and woke him from his sleep, but he cannot recognise anyone of them.

When the witness was asked if he has any relationship with the accused persons, he replied that one of the defendants washes plates for the wife of his younger brother.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs Ruqayya-Ummi Ahmed, asked the prosecution for re-examination and the prosecution, Sgt. Yau Garba, said there was no need for any re-examination.

The magistrate then discharged the witness and adjourned the matter till March 12, for continuation of hearing.

The court also ordered that the bail of the defendant subsists. (NAN)

