How Yahaya Bello plot to assassinate me — Kogi deputy governor

ADVERTISEMENT

* Allegation spurious, untrue says Kogi govt

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, has raised an alarm over alleged plot by Governor Yahaya Bello to attack him, his family members and aides.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Governor Yahaya Bello has denied the allegations levelled against him by his deputy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Achuba, who addressed a press conference at his official residence in Lokoja on Thursday alleged that he has credible information of plan by the governor to use “his gunmen” to launch attack on him.

He said, “The governor has mobilized his gunmen to attack me and this I want to put to the public and draw the attention of the Inspector General of Police, the Director of State Security Services and law enforcement agents that if anything happens to me and any member of my family, my aides and all my staff, he should be held responsible.

Achuba also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agents to beam searchlights on the security situation in Kogi state in the build up to the November 16 governorship election.

He said the fear of people in the state at the moment was not about armed robbery, kidnapping and ritual killings but activities of government sponsored gunmen who go about harassing people who express contrary opinions to the powers that be.

The deputy governor said he began to have strained relationship with Governor Bello when he (Achuba) took a stand against the issue of non-performance, non-payment of salaries to workers and lack of infrastructural development under the current administration.

Achuba clarified that his complaints about non-payment of salaries in the demand letter by his lawyer had to do with the non-release of imprest to his office which had in turn affected payment of salaries to some of his aides and workers attached to his office.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App