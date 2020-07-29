How women can prepare for Eid-ul-Kabir

ADVERTISEMENT

Eid-ul-Kabir is one of the happiest moments of the year for Muslims and preparing for this day is vital

Eid-ul-Kabir is the second of two Islamic celebrations celebrated the world over every year and considered the holier of the two celebrations.

This celebration honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

Below are some ways you can prepare for Eid-ul-Kabir

Clean the house: cleanliness they say is next to Godliness, nothing is more satisfying than a clean house/environment.

Ensure your house is well kept, wash all curtains, dust furniture and tidy everything that needs to be kept tidy.

Get gifts: Eid is a time to merry and celebrate, exchange gifts with your loved ones if you can. Getting the gifts early is key to avoid spending more and late hour rush.

Plan your Eid day ahead: planning early is key. The Eid day might be a bit stressful as you’ll have to cook, attend to guest amongst others.

Make a plan on what to cook and how you’ll like your day to look like to avoid being stressed up that day.

Get your henna/hair done: this is optional. If you will be slaughtering an animal, you will not be able to do this once the crescent of Dhul Hijjah is sighted as this is a practice of our beloved, Prophet Mohammed (SAW)

But if you’re not slaughtering, why not make your hair and henna, after all looking good is not a luxury but a part of life.

Give charity: as you are preparing to celebrate with your loved ones, remember the needy and extend your hand of giving. It’s better when everyone’s happy.

Relax: after you’ve achieved all these steps, you need to take a break to relax before the D-Day.

Have a blessed Eid with in advance.

