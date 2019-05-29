How West, Central Africa cuts under-5 child deaths by half’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Save the Children, an international Non-Governmental Organisation, has said that the likelihood of a child dying before their 5th birthday in West and Central Africa has been reduced by 47 percent since the year 2000.

This is contained in a new report by the organisation, which, however said that children living in or fleeing conflict zones across the region remain among the most disadvantaged

ADVERTISEMENT

The report tagged, “The 2019 Global Childhood Report” evaluated 176 countries on children’s access to health care, education, nutrition and protection from harmful practices like child labour and child marriage.

It finds that children born today in West and Central Africa have a better chance than at any time in history of surviving and thriving.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just a generation ago, a child born in the region was nearly 90 percent more likely to die before reaching the age of five and more than 20 percent more likely to be married, malnourished or out of school,” it stated.

According to the report, the world has made remarkable progress in protecting childhoods, thanks to strong political leadership, social investments, and the success of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

“However, despite the progress recorded globally, Nigeria is ranked in the bottom 10 of the index rankings. The Country is ranked 170 out of 176 doing slightly better than countries like Somalia, South Sudan, Mali, Chad, Niger and Central African Republic in number 176.

“In the year 2000, an estimated 970 million children were robbed of their childhoods due to ‘childhood enders’ -life-changing events like child marriage, early pregnancy, exclusion from education, sickness, malnutrition and violent deaths. That number today has been reduced to 690 million -meaning that at least 280 million children are better off today than they would have been two decades ago,” the report said.

It said that together, China and India account for more than half of the global decline in stunting alone.

It stated that progress in many African countries has been too slow to keep up with population growth and that as a result, though marriage rates have dropped, the absolute number of child brides has risen by more than 100,000 in eight countries.

It said that in Nigeria, an estimated 465,000 more girls aged 15 to 19 are married or living in union now compared to 2000 and that other countries with over 100,000 more child brides today compared to 2000 are Chad, Madagascar, Mali and Mozambique.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App