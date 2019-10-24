How we survived for 60 years – Mouka

ADVERTISEMENT

Mouka Foam has said it has survived 60 years of uninterrupted operation due to the passion and commitment of its shareholders, and pledged to sustain its leadership position in the industry.

Managing Director/CEO of Mouka Foam Raymond Murphy, who spoke with newsmen in Lagos, said the founding fathers of Mouka had in the last 60 years put a lot of efforts into building a brand that “has been so resilient.”

He described Mouka as a truly indigenous company as it is staffed by about 801 employees, with him being the only expatriate.

The company, he stressed, also has over 300 distributors, some of whom are second generation distributors who have remained with it for over 40 years. Murphy also praised the shareholders of the company for the “absolute passion” and support given to it.

Mouka foaming and bedding products have also been endorsed by the Nigeria Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT).

A consultant Ergonomist and Physiotherapist at the University of Lagos, Dr. Arinze Chris Okafor, said sleep surface is a major determinant of an average day and work life, adding that there was need to sleep on mattress which enhances sleep quality and prevents musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs).

