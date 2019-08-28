How we stole gun, phones, money at Zamfara custom’s barrack – Suspects

ADVERTISEMENT

A middle aged man, who gave his name as Shafiu Abdullahi, of Zabarma area in Gusau metropolis and four others were nabbed by the Zamfara state Police Command after they broke into a house of a custom officer and stole his gun and mobile phones.

Confessing to his crime when they were paraded by the police Shafiu Abdullahi said he was tipped by his partner called Musa that he had seen money and phones being ferried into the custom officer’s house and they decided to raid the house.

He said some days after the incident they went to a church in Gusau with the intention of carrying out armed robbery with the gun they took away but while he was trying to enter the church through the window a night guard pounced on him and firmly clutched him until he was taken into custody by the police.

The rest of the suspects took to their heels even though they were later arrested in the neighbouring Kaduna state where they went to hide.

The state police commissioner Mr Usman Nagogo said a report was received that a rifle and two magazines loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition , three mobile phones and N28,000 belonging to one Madugu Umar, an operative of Nigeria Custom Service, were stolen inside his room at the custom’s barrack and on the receipt of information investigation commenced.

He said the suspects were tracked and eventually arrested in Sabon Gari , Zaria, Kaduna state and upon interrogation they confessed to their crime and they would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

