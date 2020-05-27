How we stemmed militancy in Delta – Okowa

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said his administration adopted the requisite panacea for hostilities in coastal communities in Niger Delta, which is infrastructural transformation and youth empowerment.

Okowa, who disclosed this while speaking via Skype on a national TV show, said the provision of basic amenities like roads, bridges and other infrastructure stemmed from the incessant hostilities in the riverside communities of Delta.

He recalled how he assumed office in 2015 when the nation was in recession, coupled with security challenges in oil-bearing communities, saying that he braved the odds by embarking on projects with direct bearing on the lives of the people.

