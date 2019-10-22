How we recovered N9.2bn from government MDAs – ICPC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, has recovered a total sum of N9.2 billion as “spendable” amount for government from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The ICPC Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, made it known at the 2020 budget defence before the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crime, on Tuesday.

Owasanoye, who was responding to questions from the chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu kwari, on the position of the N9.2 billion found by his commission, said the money was discovered in the accounts of MDAs.

He explained that, after the commission discovered the money as over bloated personnel costs on the organisations’ portals, the agencies went on secret appointments to cover up.

“They hurriedly started employing people. Appointment given yesterday were back dated one year, and adhoc staffs upgraded,” he revealed.

He said the money would have been padded as personnel costs if the commission did not discover it.

“We got them to sign off the money. The money is now available for government to spend.”

Owasanoye said he was embarrassed when he discovered that academic institutions were involved in the sharp practice.

He therefore, called for the inclusion of academic institutions into the IPPIS system before the October deadline.

He also advised that recruitment templates in all agencies of government must be changed from offline to prevent recruiting and the backdating of appointment letters at will.

Suleiman Abdu Kwari, Chairman Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, also confirmed that secret recruitment was ongoing in some MDAs.

He assured that the committee will collaborate with commission to enforce action and make the country a better place.

