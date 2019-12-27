How we monitor activities in wards -UBTH CMD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Darlington Obaseki, has said that the management of the hospital monitored unwholesome activities in the wards of the hospital through the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) installed.

He said through the CCTV, a doctor’s phone that was stolen by a patient was retrieved .

Obaseki disclosed this in Benin during the end of the year/curtail party organized by the management of the hospital for its staff in Benin.

He explained that the patient who was receiving treatment in the ward in the hospital sneaked into where the doctor kept his phone and stole it.

He said the doctor discovered that the phone was missing after the patient had left.

” When the doctor came to report that his phone has been stolen, I ordered that the CCTV be previewed to know who could have possibly gone there to steal the phone,”

” The CCTV revealed that a patient who was receiving treatment in the ward was the one who went there to steal it. Luckily for us, the days the patient was slated for treatment have not been exhausted,”

He added that when the patient eventually came for her treatment, she was confronted with the issue of the stolen phone and she admitted and the phone was retrieved from her.

Dr Obaseki commended the staff of the hospital for their dedication and commitment to duty, noting that such commitment cannot be found elsewhere.

According to him, the staff have prove their worth in caring for the patients on treatment at the hospital.

He however encouraged the staff not to be relented in giving their best to the services of humanity, as management will always reward hard working and diligent staff.

