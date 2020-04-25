‘How we feed, sponsor education through ginger business’

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from farmers, middlemen and marketers, many people, including women and children, are benefitting from ginger business in Kafanchan, a popular town in Kaduna State. Initially, it was only noticeable in Zaria Street, especially at ‘Layin ‘Yan Citta,’ Kafanchan, but it has become a widespread business, seen in almost all the streets in Kafanchan metropolis and environs.

The business has become so popular and lucrative that many people from various states like Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Zamfara and Katsina come to Kafanchan to make money from it. Whenever the season starts, from November to April, a lot of people farmers, dealers, middlemen, suppliers, drivers, watchmen and labourers from different places flood the town.

Our correspondent gathered that every week, at least 15 trailers are loaded with 40kg bags of ginger every week whenever the activities are at its peak, each of them containing 26 to 28 tonnes.

It was also learnt that Maraban Walijo and Gidan Mana Boda in Kachia Local Government Area, Kagarko and Kubacha (Kagarko Local Government Area), Barde and Fori (Jama’a Local Government Area) and Kwoi (Jaba Local Government Area) are among the major producers of ginger.

The middlemen buy from these places and return to Kafanchan, where they clean it and sell to dealers.

Speaking to Daily Trust Saturday, Patience David, 30, said she started the business in 2016 by removing stones, moles and wet ginger from dry ones.

“I used to follow my mother who was in the business when I was a small girl. But I started doing my own when I finished secondary school. I trashed four bags the first day, but now, I am doing 30 bags per day. We are paid N80 to N100 for each bag.’’

“From the business I assist my aged mother. I also take care of my two children. My first daughter is in JSS1. I also farm beans and yam in our village, Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“I have a friend who used to sell beans cake (akara) and was indebted. It was from my advice that she joined this business; now, she is on her feet. She has paid all her debts. She sells akara in the evening after doing this business in the morning. Even though I am a staff of Throne Room Ministry (Hospital) in Kafanchan I use my spare time to do this business work. And I am very comfortable with it,’’ she said.

She said that contrary to people’s assumption, the job does not have any side effect.

Also, Cecilia Ishaku, 65, popularly known as Maman Baby, said she had been in the business for more than 20 years. Cecilia started when they were paid between N15 and N25 per bag.

“Now, we are paid N80 for each bag. All I have in my life are from this job (thrashing and picking ginger). From this business, I built a house. And I am sponsoring the education of my four children. The eldest has graduated from the Kaduna State College of Education and is employed. This business has done a lot for me,’’ Cecilia said.

She said that when labourers are few, each person would do 40 bags, adding, “But now, I am doing only 25 bags per day because many people, including house wives, have joined.’’

Furthermore, Maryam Abdullahi, a housewife, who has spent four years in the business, said she would buy bags of ginger dust after it was thrashed, and sell to local marketers (‘yan koli) and people who prepare ‘yaji.’

She is very happy and comfortable with the business because, according to her, it is very profitable.

Ladan Shamsuddeen, who graduated from the Kaduna State College of Education, said he sponsored his education from ginger business. Shamsuddeen said he started doing the work as a supervisor in 2000.

“Since 2015 I have been accompanying loaded trailers of ginger from Kafanchan to Lagos.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the youth, especially graduates, not to waste their time waiting for white collar jobs from government. Let’s empower ourselves and engage in small scale businesses and other jobs,’’ Shamsuddeen, a father of two said, adding that he has got everything from ginger business, including taking care of his children and other dependants.

Yahaya Umar, who hails from Sokoto State, said although he owns a shop where he engages in petty trading, when it is the season for ginger business, he also takes part in it.

“I usually buy small quantities of ginger (half bag or in a polythene bag) till I filled my bags. And I am making more profits from it than what I get from my shop,’’ he said.

Also, a 15-year-old Haruna Amir Magaji, who is in primary six, said he started the business at the age of 11 by removing stones and wet ginger. He earned N200 to N500 per day.

“Now, I engage in picking, bagging, stacking and loading. I earn between N2000 and N3000 per day. I come here only on holidays, weekends and after school. I use whatever I get to buy cloths, learning materials and help my younger brothers while I save the remaining,’’ he said.

