How we defrauded traders with fake soft loans – Suspects

Two suspected internet fraudsters arrested at Opebi, Lagos State, have told police investigators how they posed as staff of microfinance banks to defraud unsuspecting traders.

The suspects, Salami Olaide and Olamide Adeyemi, disclosed that they often advised would be victims to fill their forms online.

The suspects disclosed that after filling the form online, the victims would be asked to pay certain amount as registration fees after which they would block them (victims) from accessing their contact.

Olaide in his statement said: “We used an online platform in form of grant that gives loans and assistance online. I posed as claims agent and I was known as Frank. Any victim who required our services always filled his or her form online and after paying the registration fees we will block the victim. I have defrauded a lot of people online.”

According to the police, while the team was on stop and search, it intercepted one Toyota Corolla car with three occupants, two men and a woman and the driver.

“A distress call was however put across to the Area commander “F” Ikeja, ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, when the suspects were proving difficult and two other patrol teams were sent to rescue the situation.

“Also, when a search was conducted on them the policemen recovered some substance suspected to be hard drugs.

“The suspects were eventually taken to the station and another search was conducted on their bags and some charms were also found with them,” a police source said.

In their statements, the suspects reportedly admitted that they were into internet/cyber fraud and had defrauded a lot of people.

The police however said the suspects are currently in detention while investigation was in progress.

