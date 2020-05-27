How we celebrated Sallah under lockdown – Kano residents

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Eid-el-Fitr in Kano was conducted in a very low key level as the state government allowed prayers to hold at eid grounds but cancelled all festivities and public gatherings, including the traditional durbar festivals.

The position was taken following a meeting between the governor and leading Muslim clerics in the state during which an agreement was reached that all safety measures against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

“Government also considered it convenient to allow the conduct of eid prayers in all five emirates in the state under strict observance of safety and prevention protocols. However, there will be no Sallah festivals in all the emirates including the traditional Hawan Sallah,” Governor Ganduje has said.

A professor of history in Bayero University Kano, Prof. Dahiru Yahaya, said this was the first time that Sallah was celebrated this way in Kano.

“The prophet said if there is a pandemic like this the people should stay at home, so what the government did was correct but only that they are acting based on a western propaganda. But there was never a time that Sallah was celebrated at home in Kano.

Some residents shared how they celebrated their sallah under the a lockdown.

Buhari Sani, a resident of Kundila quarters, said he usually observed his eid prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground where the emir and the governor observe theirs.

“We then spent days going to attend the traditional durbar festivals, ranging from Daushe, Nassarawa and Darayi Durbar processions, but with this lockdown, everything was boring but we are grateful to God for the opportunity to observe the eid and we did everything possible to see that we prevent ourselves from contracting the disease, that is by social distancing and using the face mask,” he said.

Mas’ud M Hafiz said, “Under normal circumstance, we go to the eid ground and after the prayer we usually visit relatives and eat sallah food wherever we see it.

“Then we attend different durbar processions ranging from Daushe, Fanisau, and Nasarawa. I don’t used to go recreational centres, that has not been part of my sallah celebration over the years, but I do a lot of visitations to friends and families within and around the city.

“With this directive, that we should go to the eid ground after which we should return and stay at home, we are even grateful to the government that the eid were conducted, otherwise, as you know in the recent weeks, not even Friday congregations were held. We only pray to Almighty Allah to ease this trial on us.”

Another resident, Usman Abdulmumini Ismail, said: “This is indeed a trying time that we have no other option than to return to Allah and ask Him for His forgiveness over our sins. We observed our fasting under difficult condition and today is Sallah day that we are supposed to be joyous and cheerful, but we are asked to remain at home due to this pandemic.

“I used to spend almost a week celebrating Sallah with my family, especially paying visits to our relatives and friends. I also love taking my children to the zoological garden, parks and other recreational centres because I believe that helps a lot in opening their eyes, boosting their morale and learning ability.

“With this order, we will just cook our sallah food, invite a few friends and eat together.”

A Bompai resident, Aliyu Muhammad Maishanu, said: “We are thankful to Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity to witness this time and the ability to perform the eid prayer.

“The only option we have under this lockdown now is to reach out to friends and relatives on phone through calls and social media platforms. If it were in the past when there were no such platforms, one could only imagine how boring it would have been but I tell you there is nothing more boring like staying at home, especially for someone that is used to going to places during festivities.”

Also speaking, Alhassan Mahraz thanked the government for allowing the residents to come out and perform the eid prayers.

“What I will miss the most is how we used to meet with friends, most especially school friends, and celebrate together either at Marhaba or other event centres, but unfortunately that will not be possible this time around with this stay at home order.

“But whatever situation one has to accept it the way it is and try to make the best out of it, so we are grateful to Allah for keeping us alive and healthy.”

In his Sallah message, the Senator representing Kano Central, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, pleaded with his constituents to observe the COVID-19 protocol as advised by authorities and health professionals and minimize contacts so as to stay safe.

