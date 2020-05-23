‘How we are celebrating Eid’

ADVERTISEMENT

With COVID-19 lockdown, ban on congregational prayers and restricted movement in many states of the country, we sought comments of Nigerians on how they intend to spend the eid amidst these difficulties.

Halima Abdullahi Suleiman, 18, student, Kaduna

I don’t intend to go anywhere, so that means, I will stay at home and eat a lot of food, call my friends on the phone to extend best wishes. Another thing is that I will put on my new cloth, exchange pleasantries with family members and thereafter get some sleep.

Aolat Titilayo Kajogbola, 50, civil servant, Kaduna

I am not sure how I will celebrate the Eid because the government has not paid our salary yet. Coupled with the lockdown, this year’s Eid will not be a memorable one for me. I will celebrate it the way it comes. However, staying at home will be a preferred option.

Rasheedat Adedeji, 34, teacher, Lagos

I will celebrate this year’s Eid in my house. After morning prayer I will dress my children up in their Sallah clothes, and I will pray the two raka’ats to thank God for the successful fasting. After that, I will go straight to the kitchen to prepare a special meal for my family. I will also make provision for snacks to keep the mouth busy while watching television. I will try as much as possible to make it fun.

Aminu Sallau, 45, shoemaker, Kaduna

The whole festivities will take place in my house including the supererogatory prayers to be performed on sallah day. I will definitely call friends and relatives on phone to express the joy of the festivity but I will miss the joy of meeting people one-on-one because we do not get the opportunity to see one another due to one engagement or the other throughout the year.

Rasheed Abubakar, publisher, Lagos

I will celebrate this year’s Eid at home with my family because of the lockdown. Since we are asked to avoid large crowd we will make it special at home.

Sekinah Lawal, journalist, Lagos

As we have been advised we don’t have to go out to celebrate. After praying, we will eat and have fun at home. By celebrating at home, we are keeping safe and we are keeping our families safe as well. Eid is a community celebration amidst funfair, but now we just have to adjust to keep safe to be alive.

Edu AbdulGaniy, 43, teacher, Lagos

I will celebrate the Eid with my family. We will do all necessary things before Eid. After praying I will admonish my family on the present situation of the country. Thereafter, we will do supplications, eat, drink and engage in other activities and games within our compound.

Oladimeji Tajudeen, sales representative, Benin

It is unfortunate that the Coronavirus pandemic will deprive us of the usual Eid-fitr celebration. Now, we have to celebrate it at home unlike in the past when we visit friends and families.

Kabiru Yunus, 40, Accountant, Lagos

I intend to perform my Eid prayer at home along with my family members. I also plan to pay for my DSTV subscription for the celebration not to be boring. In a nutshell the Sallah celebration will be centred around me and my family due to the present situation on ground. We will complement one another with neighbours both Christians and Muslims.

Basit Olumide Lawal, 32, entrepreneur, Lagos

Since there is no going out due to the pandemic, I am spending my quality time with my immediate family. We are going to perform the usual prayers and then we would have light merriment. This is what the time of this pandemic dictates.

Olasunkade Kudirat Abiodun, 26, student, Lagos

Due to the pandemic Eid has been celebrated already. I and my family will get dressed, cook and pray like it’s the normal Eid.

Nurudeen Afolabi Luqman, artist, Lagos

I intend to eat with my family, play around with friends in the neighbourhood and pray. And to also to make music with my band.

Adamu Likoro, tailor, Gusau

A customer for many years asked me of what benefit is wearing new clothes to remain indoors. We are really in hard times. I will recharge my phone to greet relatives in far and near places since Sallah visits are not possible this time around.

Sufiayanu Abdullahi, trader, Benin

I can’t visit my people, friends and share the happiness of Sallah with them. I can’t go to the Mosque, visit friends or parks, we are going to celebrate this Sallah indoors.

Apata Oyeniran, 50, media practitioner, Lagos

The situation globally calls for a cautious celebration of the Eid. In view of this, I and my family will stay away from the Eid ground for the congregational prayer for this period as directed by the government. I am just going to dine with members of my family. I will not welcome guests, so it is going to be a low key celebration.

