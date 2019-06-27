How troops neutralized, captured bandits in forests – Army

ADVERTISEMENT

General Officer Commanding, GOC 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto Major General Hakeem Otiki, yesterday disclosed how several bandits were neutralized and some captured in encounters in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

He said: “In Katsina State, troops operating super camp in Batsari, Safana and Kankara made contact with bandit gangs and denied them freedom of action in Dumburum Forest. In Kebbi State troops deployed in super camp in Bena, Jega and Danko Wasagu also encountered and defeated Bandits in Gando Forest.”

He noted several encounters and defeat of bandits groups in Isa, Rabbah and Burkusuma around Sububu Forest in Sokoto State.

The GOC, who revealed this at a press briefing on Operation Harbin Kunama III within the Division’s Area of Responsibilities, added that 8 AK 47 Rifles, 2 G3 Rifles. 2 General Purpose Machine Guns,3 Dane Guns. 9 AK 47 Magazines and 48 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered.

The arrested suspects, he said, were undergoing investigation after which they would be transferred to the Police for further necessary action.

