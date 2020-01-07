How travellers passed the night at Jimtilo village over the years

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that when a state of emergency was declared in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states in 2013 following the escalation of Boko Haram crisis, governors of the affected states had at one time or the order declared curfew as a way of restricting movement for certain hours.

Up till today, the curfew persists in Borno and Yobe states as people are not allowed to move around from 10pm up till 6am. The governors of the two states had over time changed the timing depending on circumstances.

In Borno, however, the military and the police normally closed the Jimtilo gate around 5 or 6pm every day, thereby forcing travelers, especially those going to Maiduguri from distant places, to pass the night in the open at the checkpoint.

“This has been the tradition for over eight years,” said Yagana Bukar, a nurse in one of the hospitals in Maiduguri who frequents Damaturu.

“They lock the gate even when there is no attack…Only prominent people that have connection would be allowed to get into Maiduguri after 6pm even though the time for curfew is 10pm.

“I strongly feel this is dangerous because anything can happen. If the terrorists can attack travellers on the highway, do you think they will not come to Jimtilo and kill innocent vulnerable people,” she asked.

A driver who does not want his name mentioned said there is need to look at the “rule” which compels people to pass the night in the open at a volatile location.

“It takes more than 12 hours to arrive here from Abuja, so even when you leave by 7am, it will take you up to 7pm to get to Maiduguri. Many people break their journeys in Damaturu and proceed the next day,” he said.

