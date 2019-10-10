How to start fruit juice business

ADVERTISEMENT

As health experts continue to create awareness on the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables, many people are going for freshly squeezed juice rather than the bottled varieties that have colouring, flavours and preservatives. Opening a fresh juice business now is therefore a great idea as it can be very profitable and rewarding.

There are, however, some things you need to figure out before starting the venture.

Get the right equipment

The CEO of Vani Wellness Shop, Miss Ivan Oluchi Okaro, who is into the business said to set yourself up for success, buy the right machine for your business. “Fortunately, you don’t need a huge list of equipment for a cold pressed juice business. A commercial juicer, blender, a good food processor and a refrigerator will set you up to do virtually any type of juice, smoothie, and nut milk,” she said.

“Like I told you about the cold pressed juicer, it’s a good technology. A cold pressed juicer requires low heat to extract juice and most of the nutrients are preserved and go into the body. This is not the same with other juicers,” Okaro said.

Figure out what type of bottles you want to use.

Decide if you want to go with glass or plastic containers, and find a supplier.

Find a label supplier

Get a professional printing house that can print labels for bottles.

Calculate your food costs:

Create juice recipes for your business, including flavours that are not common in super markets. A varied menu will give customers an incentive to patronise your business.

Get approval

Contact NAFDAC and find out what permits you need to start the business.

Secure venues to sell your juice. Options include popular plazas, farmers market, a fair, a shopping mall, fitness centres, restaurant, and cafes etc.

