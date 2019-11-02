How to register as a PG student of Nasarawa State University Keffi

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you partake in the postgraduate screening examination recently conducted by the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) and have been wondering what’s next?

Wait, the NSUK Post-Graduate admission list is yet to be released. Here are few general guidelines to consider while waiting for the list.

Once your name appears on the admission list, you will be required to accept the offer of provisional admission in writing on the prescribed forms and pay the acceptance fee (to be decided by the University) within a specified period. Upon acceptance of the offer of provisional admission, you shall be given one month provisional registration by the School after which admission may elapse. Candidates offered admissions may register on payment of the appropriate fees and on the production of all the originals of the certificates claimed in their application forms, to be presented for verification while photocopies are also filed at the PG School of the University. In order to remain a bona-fide postgraduate student, candidates shall renew their registration with the School at the beginning of each academic year until they are examined on their project report/dissertation/thesis, subject to any other condition provided for by the school regulations. You may register for full-time or part-time programme as applicable and convenient as failure to register within the stipulated period shall be considered a case of late registration and shall attract the payment of late registration fees as approved by the University.

However, there are specific guidelines for both Fresh and Returning students respectively. Read them below:

Registration Procedure for Fresh Students

Screening of candidate’s documents at the Department/Faculty and PG School; then, access the University’s PG Portal to login as a new student; Then, pay school fees and other Departmental/Faculty/PG school charges online via your dashboard on the University’s PG portal or through banks within the school premises and keep your bank slips; Print registration materials, i.e. Students Information Form (SIF), Course Registration Form (CRF), Biometric ID Card Forms.etc. from your dashboard on the University’s PG portal; Sign all relevant documents such as CRF and SIF (mentioned above); Collect and sign for admission letter at the PG School in the University; Submit completed files and photocopies of all your credentials at the Department and the PG School; You will then be issued student registration number; Then, go for your physical Biometric capturing and collect your student’s identity card at the PG school.

NOTE: That a fully registered Postgraduate Student’s file must contain the following: Signed Admission letter; Signed screening form; Photocopy of school fees receipt and other charges; Fully signed CRF, SIF, and Biometric ID Card Form (original copy); Photocopies of O/ Level and higher degree (s) certificates; Photocopy of professional certificates (if any); Photocopy of birth and indigene certificates; and any other relevant document. e.g. Evidence of change of name, court affidavit for age declaration where birth certificate is not readily available etc.

Registration Procedure for Returning Students

Returning students are students already on the programme who are yet to graduate. It is expected that students register at the beginning of a new academic session until they graduate from the programme. At the beginning of a new academic session, returning students are expected to pay school fees and other charges and proceed to the School for collection of CRF and Progress Report Forms (PRF). Each of these forms is expected to be signed and put in the department and the School files.

Remember to always check the University’s PG school portal for the admission list or visit the PG school premises soon, as the lists are often pasted there.

