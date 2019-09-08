How to reduce divorce rate in our society — Cleric

ADVERTISEMENT

A Living Faith Church Zonal Cleric, Pastor Kehinde Olukunle, has blamed the increasing rate of divorce among Christians on faulty foundation.

Olukunle spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

He advised church leaders to intensify counselling for intending couples and watch out for troubled marriages to give the right advice, to reduce the divorce rate.

“God is the foundation of marriage, He is the one that ordained marriage by himself, so until man understands that every secret of good marriage lies in God, there will continue to be divorce,” he said.

He explained that several inexperienced marriage counselors relied on their sense instead of the wisdom of God, adding that marriage was a spiritual coming together of two people to become one.

The cleric called for constant training and retraining of Christians on good practises to protect the marriage institution and elevate moral values in the home and society.

Olukunle called for value re-orientation from the family to the national level to ensure Nigerians embrace high moral standards both at home and abroad.

“We have several African youths that are angry with unemployment rate and with some government policies that exclude their welfare, but our leaders, both political and religious, should emphasize more on re-orientation of the mind of our youths.

“A mind that is stable will be able to absorb pressure. It is because the minds of youths are not stable anymore that they cannot absorb pressure but bring out reactionary tendencies,’’ he said.

He appealed for sustained parents and government efforts to build the minds of children and youths for positive actions.(NAN)

