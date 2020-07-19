How to improve your night sleep

ADVERTISEMENT

In as much as a balanced diet and consistent exercise makes us healthy, getting adequate night sleep each day is also essential to maintaining sound health. Sound sleep can prevent a variety of illnesses, boost our immune system and even makes us more productive and happy.

Stop looking at your tech

While bright light is a great idea during the day, exposure to the blue light that comes from phone and computer screens during the evening can have the opposite effect. Too much, light exposure during the evening hours can work against your circadian rhythm, making your body think that it’s time to stay awake when it’s time to sleep.

One of the best ways to improve your sleep, each night is to avoid electronic devices for at least two hours before you plan to go to bed. However, avoiding all devices, from your television to your phone, for that long may be a difficult task. If you must enjoy your tech before bed, consider wearing glasses that block blue light or install an app on your phone that reduces the amount of blue light the device emits while in use.

Stop eating late in the evening

Eating late at night may negatively affect both sleep quality and the natural release of HGH and melatonin. The quality and type of your late-night snack may play a role as well. In one study, a high carb meal eaten four hours before bed helped people fall asleep faster. Interestingly, one study discovered that a low carb diet also improved sleep, indicating that carbs are not always necessary, especially if you are used to a low carb diet. Consuming a large meal before bed can lead to poor sleep and hormone disruption. However, certain meals and snacks a few hours before bed may help.

Exercise regularly, but not before bed

Exercise is one of the best science-backed ways to improve your sleep and health. It can enhance all aspects of sleep and has been used to reduce symptoms of insomnia. In people with severe insomnia, exercise offered more benefits than most drugs.

Although daily exercise is key for a good night’s sleep, performing it too late in the day may cause sleep problems. This is due to the stimulatory effect of exercise, which increases alertness and hormones like epinephrine and adrenaline. However, some studies show no negative effects, so it depends on the individual. Regular exercise during daylight hours is one of the best ways to ensure a good night’s sleep.

healthline.com

