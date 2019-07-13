‘How to Get Away with Murder’ to end with season 6

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming sixth season of ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ will be the Shondaland legal drama’s last outing, ABC announced on Thursday.

The Viola Davis-led legal drama is set to return for its 15-episode final season on Thursday, Sept. 26.

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do – as it did here,” series creator, Peter Nowalk said in a statement. “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom.”

Nowalk continued, “I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

Along with a short video featuring snippets from the upcoming season posted on her Instargram, Davis commented that this is, “One of the greatest rides of my life! Here’s the final, extraordinary curtain call!”

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ has been a key part of ABC’s prized ‘TGIT’ line-up since its debut in 2014. Along with ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and later ‘Grey’s’ spinoff ‘Station 19’ and ‘For the People,’ the show was part of a full night of programming produced by Shonda Rhimes that helped reinvigorate the network’s Thursday nights.

Davis has also received widespread acclaim for her work on the show, becoming the first black actress to take home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys in 2015. She’s also been recognized at the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes and the NAACP Image Awards, among others.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating,” said ABC Entertainment president, Karey Burke. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and ground-breaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ also stars Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn and Amirah Vann.

Nowalk is creator and executive producer alongside Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg.

Only a few months ago that TGIT fans breathed a sigh of relief, when ABC has renewed the Shonda Rhimes-produced ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ and ‘Station 19.’

While the ‘Grey’s’ firefighter spinoff and Viola Davis-led ‘HTGAWM’ were picked up for a third and sixth year, respectively, ‘Grey’s’ – the Ellen Pompeo-led medical drama that started it all – got a two-season renewal for Seasons 16 and 17.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ showrunner Krista Vernoff will pull double duty running the upcoming season of ‘Station 19,’ following the exit of former showrunner Stacy McKee.

“I’m thrilled to continue at the helm of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and I’m honored and energized by the opportunity to run ‘Station 19,’ as well. To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of ‘Grey’s,’ is an exciting challenge,” Vernoff said.

