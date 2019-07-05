How to end traffic jam in Lagos – FRSC boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has identified inter-modal transportation system that will integrate other modes of transportations such as water, rail, and pipeline among others as the only solution to the traffic problem in Lagos state.

Dr. Boboye said this while delivering the first distinguished lecture series of the Lagos State University School of Transport themed, ‘Transportation, road safety management towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals’.

He stressed the need for the integration of the transportation systems to put an end to the problem; noting that there is nothing the State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and Road Safety officers can do to end the traffic jam issue because of the vehicular density in the State.

The situation, he said, has been exacerbated by the near absence of alternative modes of transportation.

“Estimated 90 per cent of passengers and freight in Nigeria rely on the road network but if the inter-modal system of transportation was effective, most Nigerians would prefer the alternative systems. The transport system is an important component of the economy, impacting on development and welfare of the people and it is a major pre-requisite for the development of any nation. Though road transportation provides benefits to nations and individuals by facilitating the movement of people and goods, thereby enabling increased access to jobs, economic market and education among others but inefficient movement of people and goods thus reduces productivity, wastes energy, ,increases emissions, compromises safety and threatens the quality of life,”

He, however, noted that the continued growth in population, employment and trade have led to the placement of increasing demands on road transportation system; challenging the efficiency of the road network.

“The predominance of the road over the other modes is not only because of its inherent advantages but because government has until recently paid greater attention to the mode. Budgetary allocation cannot provide the required infrastructural facility we need in the 21st century,” he said

The FRSC boss also decried the suspension of toll plazas, which he said led to the collapse of many roads. He, therefore, advocated for the return of toll plazas to enable the country generate money to maintain roads.

