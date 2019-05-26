How to end kidnapping, banditry, others – CP Aghanya

ADVERTISEMENT

In this interview, a former Commissioner of Police in Benue and Kogi states, Ibezimako Aghanya (retd) spoke about the current insecurity bedeviling the country and proffered solutions.

Within the last four years, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of crime have taken a dangerous dimension, what is your take?

There was a time in this country when armed robbery at private residents, banks in cities and highways were rampant. In the South-East, it was high rate of kidnapping for ransom, but today it has been reduced to the barest minimum due to better strategy and tactics by security agencies. The current trend of kidnapping occurs at desolate spots on highways and remote rural settlements with virtually no security agencies. At times, the bandits strike at night and run into the bush. The security agencies just need to restrategise, constantly review their tactics and with modern security technology, the rate of banditry and kidnapping will be reduced. I doubt the Nigeria Police can boast of vision equipment to confront bandits at night. How many serviceable armoured personal carriers are available? Only a well trained and equipped police force can reduce the dangerous dimensions of insecurity. The achievements of the Nigeria Police Force so far can be attributed to miracle and resilience of the officers and men.

What factors would you say led to this disturbing situation?

The factors that led to these new trends of crime are lack of control of small arms and ammunition. Nigeria ranks very high among countries of the world with proliferation of small arms and ammunition. A petty criminal cannot afford fund to buy sophisticated arms that are used in these new trend of crimes. Politicians arm their thugs, community leaders arm their youths to settle all kinds of crisis such as land, chieftaincy, among other disputes. Rich cattle owners arm foreigners from neighbouring countries to prevent cattle rustlers.

How should government resolve the lingering farmers/herders crisis in Benue and other Middle Belt states?

The long-term solution to herders/farmers clashes is ranching. The uncultivated land area for rearing of herds has shrunk so much due to population and urbanisation. In the interim, herders/farmers clash can be reduced by a committee of herders, farmers and the security agencies within a particular area to amicably resolve and transparently handle payment to owners of damaged crops by herds. They meet regularly to cement cordial relationship with each other.

Can you proffer any lasting solution to insecurity in the country?

The fastest means to reduce insecurity is to fund the Police Force to be able to procure adequate and modern crime prevention, detection and fighting technology, as well as produce well trained and motivated officers and men.

The poor state of the police started in the late 1980s, and up till date, there is no drastic measure by government to improve the force. Once the police become well funded to procure modern logistics, train quality manpower and motivate officers and men, the internal challenges of petty corruption and poor management will be easily solved, resulting in very low insecurity.

What is your advice to President Buhari as he begins his second term in office?

I will advise him to sustain and increase the tempo of his fight against all kinds of corruption. Corruption is the mother of all evil and the greatest impediment to development. There should be no sacred cow or soft landing for any person found corrupt. Security agencies should be provided with sufficient funds to improve their capacity to reduce insecurity. Electricity should be improved for self employment and more factories to spring up to provide employment for the youth.

